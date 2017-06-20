ZumaBEE workshop, socio-economic focus

JOHANNESBURG - Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies says the Black Economic Advisory Council workshop, currently underway in Pretoria, will seek to find ways in which government departments, state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and businesses could improve the participation of the black majority in the economy.

The workshop, which is chaired by President Jacob Zuma and attended by ministers, deputies and chairpersons of SOEs, will focus on radical socio-economic transformation.

The gathering is also expected to address the systematic and structural challenges of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act.

#ZumaBEE The Pres has arrived. Workshop starts. The room still not half full. CM pic.twitter.com/UuFf7eUkew — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 20, 2017

Davies says the workshop will discuss proposals to strengthen the implementation of black economic empowerment.

“But they’re intended to strengthen the application of empowerment in South Africa. So, it’s to try and improve the participation of the majority of the population in the economy and to address a number of ideas.”