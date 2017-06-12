Austrian company: 74% of SA e-toll income

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says Austrian-owned e-toll collection company ETC has been paid 74% of all income received from motorists since the system's inception in 2013.

Last week Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi told Parliament that the company has collected R2.9 billion from e-tolling.

Outa says at an average of R55 million per month paid to the foreign firm and with the current e-toll income levels sitting at around R63 million per month, virtually no money is going toward e-toll bonds.

It says Sanral needs to explain why its bond auctions are failing to attract investors, pushing the state-owned entity to the brink of financial collapse.

