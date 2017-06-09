Jonas: On leadership and corruption Article By: Staff Reporter

Former deputy minister of finance, Mcebisi Jonas. Credit: all4women.co.za.

After delivering the keynote address at The Director’s Event in Sandton on Friday, former deputy minister, Mcebisi Jonas raised valuable points regarding the country’s economy. Among these was that “A change in political leadership is needed to save the South African economy” in order to ensure that stability is created, fin24 mentions.

Jonas was not only fired by President Jacob Zuma in the cabinet reshuffle, but also resigned as ANC MP after this decision was made.

According to eNCA, Jonas also linked the lack of growth to high corruption levels. This is in relation to the recent Gupta email leaks; affirming the effects of corruption within the country. Feeling strongly about this topic, fin24 quotes Jonas: “A professional and corrupt-free state should be a priority in the short-term.”

Furthermore, on the topic of changing the political leadership, Jonas stated “Hopefully, if it does happen it will bring necessary political and economic governance stability and policy certainty that we require. I say, if it will happen.”

He went on to mention: “Money spent to sustain inefficient SOEs (state-owned enterprises) is money that could be used in education and health and endeavours that could drive development”.

Emphasizing the absence of sustainability on the existing low growth, fin24 cites that the focus is not primarily on growing the economy but rather on “increasing public spend”.

