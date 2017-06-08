Can farmers find some investment comfort? Article By: Chad Fichardt

Credit: TechnoServe.

The agricultural sector in South Africa is facing risks from a number of fronts. Although the drought in most of the country has been broken, the country's farmers are still under immense pressure.



“Last year there were more than 11 000 agricultural properties on the market,” says Dawie Barnard, the CEO of Raddix, which specialises in agricultural insurance. “That is the highest number we have had for sale in the history of our country.”



He says this is indicative of how uncertain farmers are about the future. Climate change, political risks, and competition from the mining sector for land are some of the major issues farmers have to deal with.



Following four years of drought, farmers' debt levels have also increased significantly as they have had to continue to fund their capital requirements. However, with the good rains this year and the bumper crop being produced, the price of white maize has now fallen from over R5 000 a ton to under R2 000 a ton. Farmers desperate for cash flow have no choice but to sell their grain at these low prices to reduce their debt.



Where can farmers find certainty?



In this environment there is clearly a need for farmers to diversify. One way of doing that is through the intelligent investment of their savings.



Given the uncertainty that they face every day on their farms, they don't, however, want to add to their stress by exposing themselves to too much risk. A potential solution is structured products. These are alternative investments that offer a pre-defined pay-off profile so that investors have some comfort of knowing beforehand what they can expect.



In a sense they work in a similar way to the futures market, on which many farmers sell their produce. They provide guarantees that will be realised at a future date.



Usually structured products will offer a return linked to a stock market. However, they add in a capital guarantee so that investors can be sure that they won't lose any of their initial capital.



“If you look at history, the assets that have had the highest return are listed shares on main stock exchanges because those are the best companies in society,” says Investec's Jappie Lubbe. “That is followed by commodities, then bonds, then cash. That is the hierarchy of return. But the hierarchy of risk is exactly the opposite, which means that normally you have to put a lot of money at risk to make money. But with a structured product you can access equity market returns but take the risk of cash.”



This type of return profile can give investors a great deal of comfort in the current climate, by creating some certainty in very uncertain times. For many, these kinds of structured products can therefore be a very useful addition to an investment portfolio.