More accessible stock exchanges needed

DURBAN – A more accessible stock exchange could assist in alleviating poverty, says Johannesburg Stock Exchange director of capital markets Donna Nemer.

She was speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum on Africa underway in Durban.

Nemer says more can be done by stock exchanges to assist in achieving inclusive economic growth.

“Financial inclusion should not just be about bringing banking services to the unbanked, it should be about bringing the capital market closer to the real economy and to the population who they serve.”

She adds stock exchanges can play an active role in alleviating poverty.

“And I do believe that if we offer the right kind of product we would bring lots of opportunities for our population to create wealth, but also to participate in the economy.”

Nemer says strategies are in place for different platforms in Africa to work together to make capital more readily available for investment.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)