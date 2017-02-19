iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Eskom to continue disrupting power

Sun, 19 Feb 2017 9:25 AM
Credit: Reinart Toerien/EWN
Article by Koketšo Motau

Eskom says it will continue interrupting power supply to the defaulting Mpumalanga municipalities but says its doors are still open for them to come up with a payment plan.

The power utility says supply to the Emalahleni and Msukaligwa Municipalities will be interrupted from 08h30 to 11h30 in the morning and again from 3h00 to 5h30 in the afternoon.

The power utility says it will also disrupt electricity supply twice a day during peak hours throughout the week.

Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe said, “At this stage the ball is in their court because we have given them enough time to resolve their issues.”


