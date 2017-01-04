Eskom to meet with Exxaro over BEE concerns

Eskom to meet with Exxaro over BEE concernsWed, 04 Jan 2017 9:46 AM
State-owned power utility Eskom says it is planning to hold a meeting with one of its biggest coal suppliers, Exxaro, about its decline in black ownership.
Exxaro’s shareholders have approved a transaction that will result in its black ownership declining from 50% to 30%.
Eskom's acting chief executive officer Matshela Koko has criticised the move.
Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe says what they are trying to do is ensure that all contracts have at least 50% black ownership.
“Exxaro is one of Eskom’s biggest suppliers. We are going to have a meeting with them sometime soon so that we can iron out whatever differences there may be. But we are aware that they changed their BEE shareholding from 50%, and it’s now going to be around 30%.”
On EWN: Eskom to meet Exxaro about decline in BEE shareholding
Comments
Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.